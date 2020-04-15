Ameena Mohamed Amin, daughter of Maldives’ first president, passes away

Ameena Mohamed Amin, the daughter of former President Mohamed Amin Didi, passed away early Wednesday.

Aged 85, she passed in her own home from complications due to an ailment, sources said.

She was the last surviving child of the first president of the Maldives’ first Republic.

Ameena is survived by her husband and four children, former Minister of Defence Ibrahim Faisal, Ambassador of Maldives to the United Kingdom Dr Farahanaz Faisal, Ibrahim Faisal and Swaikaar Abdul Hameed.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News