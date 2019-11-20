Amanda Holden oozes glamour as she plays in the sea on idyllic Maldives holiday

Amanda Holden looked incredibly glamorous as she attempted the slow-motion hair flick video in the sea while holidaying with her husband and two children in the Maldives.

We’d be lying if we said we haven’t all tried the hair flick video on holiday. In case you are unfamiliar with the concept, you begin with your head underwater in the sea or the pool and capture the moment you break through the surface, whipping your hair over your head to create an incredible slow-motion video. However, the reality is always more disappointing than the glamorous idea you have in your head – except if you are Amanda Holden.

While she is set to return to work on Monday 6 January, she was making full use of the last few hours of her family holiday to the Maldives. Recreating the video, the blonde beauty achieved the perfect water arc with her hair while messing around in the sea. She looks at how we feel when we try it – amazing! It helps, of course, that she is surrounded by the crystal blue waters of the exotic holiday destination.

The Heart Radio star appears to be wearing her bright yellow bikini from one her favourite designers Melissa Odabash, which perfectly compliments her fantastic tan. After posing in the bikini earlier in the week, her followers rushed to compliment her, with Ashley Roberts writing: “Pure [fire] sister”, while another added: “Amazing @noholdenback more bikinis in 2020 please.”

During their luxurious family break, Amanda, her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Hollie, 7, and Alexa, 13, are staying in five-star hotel Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa which is located on Fasmendhoo Island. The mother-of-two has made her followers green with envy by sharing several little snapshots inside their exotic holiday. From the decadent floating breakfast in their beach-front villa to their family walks at sunset, she is enjoying a well-deserved break. And after suffering a broken leg while playing with her daughters in the water last year, Amanda looks as though she has opted for a more relaxing time this holiday – aside from the hair flick video!

