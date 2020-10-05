All-Inclusive Siyam World Opens in the Maldives

Sun Siyam Resorts, the creators of the five-star multi-award-winning Iru Fushi, announced the launch of a brand-new, experiential, luxury 24-hour all-inclusive resort in the Noonu Atoll, Maldives.

Siyam World will open in December 2020 as the very first multi-experiential resort.

Located on a stunning natural island nestled in the Noonu Atoll, encompassing 52 acres of breath-taking wonder, Siyam World is surrounded by a 1.5 km house reef that is teaming with wildlife and a diverse array of aquatic life.

Siyam World will revolutionise the all-inclusive option. It’s unique 24-hour WOW! Inclusive Plan is at the core of Siyam World. Present in every detail of the resort, it gives guests the unmissable opportunity to experience the Maldives like never before.

Dining

Guests can take advantage of 12 individual restaurants and bars that enable guests to experience an extensive range of the finest international cuisine, from fresh sushi to exquisite Italian and authentic Indian and Maldivian dishes. The culinary concept continues with FRESH – a stylish restaurant that offers guests the opportunity to experience a contemporary menu specialising exclusively in raw and organic food.

Day or night, guests can tantalise their taste-buds with three different pool bars surrounded by lush vegetation and a late-night buffet comprising of unlimited beverages and snacks from across the globe at the main bar. The WOW! all-inclusive dine-around, is a wholly new concept to the Maldives, further enhancing that Siyam World is a luxury resort that innovates and does not imitate!

Accommodation

The spirit of the Maldives is prevalent in all of the 12 accommodation categories. Accommodation sizes range from the generously appointed Beach Villas at 72 sqm with king-sized beds and open-air bathrooms, complete with rain showers. The Deluxe Water Villas with Pool + Slide are 94sqm in size and inject an element of fun into the traditional over-water villas which the Maldives is famed for. Siyam World fuses innovation and excitement to create accommodation like no other. The regal and exceptionally luxurious, The Palace is 1,224 sqm and is uniquely positioned for breath-taking views of the sunset and is located on the beach, just steps from the ocean. The Palace is perfect for celebrating landmark occasions and for once in a lifetime holidays with loved ones. Sleeping up to 18 adults, the six bedrooms, are exceptionally spacious. The Palace has a private pool, separate dining and living areas and dedicated butler service to cater to guests’ every need.

The meticulous design of Siyam World has been created with couples, honeymooners, groups of friends and families with children of all ages in mind. With the opportunity to experience sublime sunset views and peaceful private pools, the accommodation at Siyam World provides the perfect blend of luxury, romance and fun family-friendly options.

All of the villas, suites and residences offer complimentary Wi-Fi, satellite TV, a fully stocked mini-bar, luxury amenities and twice-daily housekeeping facilities.

Spa And Wellness-A Garden To Skin Concept

The Sun Spa at Siyam World provides a luxurious tropical sanctuary, complete with 18 treatment rooms, including dedicated couples’ suites and an expansive yoga pavilion. The Sun Spa is the Maldives finest spa and the country’s quintessential wellness provider, renowned for its naturally sophisticated spa treatments. Experienced therapists have been carefully chosen from Bali, Thailand and Indonesia to expertly deliver a fusion of Eastern and Western practices from yoga and meditation to Ayurveda, naturopathy and Chinese acupuncture. Many of the boutique spa experiences at the Sun Spa are developed using local and organic ingredients, several of which are hand-picked from the Sun Spa garden.

The Sun Spa has been designed in harmony with the surroundings and guests can experience the natural beauty of whilst participating in a range of activities, in addition to the extensive treatments including sound bath healing and meditation classes. A series of spa packages ranging from three to seven days offer the ultimate in wellness.

House Reef Just Meters From The Beach

Siyam World is situated on a 54-acre natural atoll, rich with wildlife. The unparalleled WOW! experience offers guests the amazing opportunity to explore every inch of this exotic island: swim freely in harmony with nature on the house-reef, experience the wonder and magic of sunset fishing or take a trip through the celestial heavens with the resident astronomers. It is an exciting new realm that stretches across land, ocean, and sky.

Protecting the natural biodiversity of the atoll is of the utmost importance to Sun Siyam and the dedicated environmentalist ensures that the spectacular surroundings and extraordinary ecosystem are preserved for guests to endlessly enjoy.

Set on a pristine stretch of white sand beach, guests can partake in a wealth of water sports and recreational activities such as paddle boarding or take introductory and advanced courses in diving. With 33 dive sites located around Siyam World. The most spectacular dive sites are all easily accessible. The nearest dive sites take between 15 and 20 minutes by boat with the furthest dive sites taking approximately 45 minutes to reach, depending on weather conditions. The expert divemasters at Siyam World will guide guests to a range of dive sites depending on ability and visibility.

For Children Of All Ages

Traditionally Maldivian resorts have been for couples and honeymooners. Siyam World is for everyone! Children aged from four to 12 will love the dedicated Turtle Kids Village, where the enthralling entertainment and lively daily activities mean that the possibilities are endless, and kids can do it all! Even hard to please teens can play and stay at Siyam World, with an astonishing waterpark – a one-of-a-kind offering in the Maldives!

Guests of Siyam World will have access to the most incredible facilities in the Maldives at their fingertips, from 12 restaurants and bars; an 18 treatment room spa with an extensive range of therapies as well as a wellness centre and yoga platform; an entire village dedicated to kids’ and teens with a diverse and exciting range of activities as well as an SSI dive school.

Getting There

Many airlines including British Airways, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Gulf Air, Etihad Airways and SWISS International Airlines fly from Manchester, Birmingham, London Gatwick and Heathrow Airports. Prices start from £560.00 per person return. The direct flight time is approximately 10 hours 25 minutes. From Velana International Airport, Male, seaplane transfers can be arranged which take approximately 45 minutes to Siyam World.

Rates

Prices start from $603 USD for a Beach Villa per night on WOW! Inclusive for two people.

Full details are available at the link below:

