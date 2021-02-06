Alia Bhatt soaks in the sun whilst enjoying swimming with her BFFs Akansha and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor during Maldives vacation 

Actress Alia Bhatt is taking some time off for some downtime with sister Shaheen Bhatt and best friends Akansha and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor. After returning from Delhi where she spent time with her beau Ranbir Kapoor and his family, she completed some work commitments in Mumbai before flying off to the Maldives.

The Maldives has become a go-to destination for celebrities after the lockdown rules were eased out. Alia Bhatt is the latest celebrity to vacation at the picturesque location.

Akansha and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor have been sharing a series of pictures from their vacation. The photos feature all of them in bikinis soaking in the sun whilst enjoying swimming.

Shaheen Bhatt shared a stunning picture of Alia Bhatt last night as they enjoyed dinner together. Shaheen wrote, “Dinner Date.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a series of projects in the pipeline including Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmastra, and a film with Ranveer Singh.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Bing News :