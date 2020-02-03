Ali Fazal Proposes Richa Chadha in Maldives, Wedding to take Place in April: Report

Bollywood fans are eagerly waiting to get the news about the most-awaited weddings of the year. A few of these include Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha. Several news reports stated that Ali and Richa might get married in April 2020.

Now, a report in Bombay Times states that the couple will reportedly get married on April 15, however, the final dates are yet to be locked. The source also mentioned that Ali has proposed Richa in a romantic way during their recent Maldives getaway.

As per the report, the wedding will take place in Delhi, in the presence of close family and friends. After the two-day festivity, the duo will also host a party in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood.

“Ali and Richa are going to go quirky with their wedding, owing to their personalities. The duo is working round the clock with their teams for interesting, unconventional venues and celebration ideas,” the source was quoted as saying.

The Fukrey duo became friends while shooting together in 2012. They came close and started dating in 2015. However, the relationship was under the wraps till 2017 when the lovebirds decided to make it public. Now, they are finally set to take the big leap.

While the lovebirds have been vocal about their relationship, they haven’t revealed any information on the wedding yet. They share a great relationship and support each other in all the causes.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News