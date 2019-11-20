Maldives leading boat building company, Al Shaali Marine grabs three prestigious awards at Maldives Boating Awards 2019.

Al Shaali Marine Maldives won the awards for Best Production Fiber Glass 08-12-meter award, Best Production Fiber Glass 10-15-meter award and the Best Production Fiber Glass 15-45-meter award.

Al Shaali Marine’s “Action 25 fishing launch” won the Best Production Fiber Glass 10-15-meter award category, while the Best Production Fiber Glass 10-15-meter award was won by the Coast Craft 38 plus by Al Shaali Marine. Al Shaali Marine’s ” Island hopper 50, dive & excursion dhoni” won the Best Production Fiber Glass 15-45 meter award category

Al Shaali Marine Maldives manufactures a wide range of fibre vessels such as speed boats, local dhonis, and dinghies that can be customized to satisfy customers’ requirements both locally and overseas. They also provide boat repairs and refurbishments of boats’ structure and systems, with a wide range of boat types and brands, for providing maximum satisfaction to its customers.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives