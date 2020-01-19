Al-Azar University gifts over 6000 Arabic text books to Arabiyya School

The government of Egypt handed over 6,461 Arabic textbooks donated through the prestigious Al-Azhar University, to Arabiyya School on Sunday.

The books were presented by Egyptian Ambassador to Maldives Hussein El Saharty, and received by Minister of Education Aishath Ali and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid.

This year’s contribution marks a generous increase from the 40 books typically donated in previous years, with the government purchasing the rest.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the foreign ministry, Minister Shahid thanked Al-Azhar University for its longstanding support towards the education field of Maldives, highlighting the university’s teacher exchange programme and scholarship opportunities for Maldivian students.

Honoured to receive the textbooks donated by @AlAzhar to @MoEdumv, as we mark the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of dpl relations.

Such programs by @MfaEgypt @AlAzhar is one of the longest running by a close partner.

Thank you #Egypt for the continuous support to #Maldives pic.twitter.com/c1RJiz028S — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) January 19, 2020

Noting the university’s contributions to the socio-economic and human resource development of Maldives, Minister Shahid declared that the most prominent Islamic scholars of Maldives had graduated from Al-Azhar, including former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

Further acknowledging the 50 years of diplomatic ties between Maldives and Egypt, the minister announced that President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will appoint a non-resident ambassador to Egypt.

Speaking at the ceremony, Egyptian Ambassador Saharty stated that Al-Azhar perceived the donation as an important responsibility. He vowed to work towards strengthening the existing relations between the two countries.

The principal of Arabiyya School attended the ceremony, along with senior officials from the education and foreign ministries.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News