Aitken Spence Hotels to reopen five Maldives resorts before 1st September 2020

Aitken Spence Hotels has announced five of the hotel group’s Maldives resorts will reopen to international guests by 1st September 2020.

The luxurious five-star resort of Adaaran Prestige Vadoo was the first of Aitken Spence’s Maldives properties to welcome back guests in the Maldives on 27th July.

On 1st September, four other Aitken Spence Maldives properties will reopen to guests: Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Prestige Water Villas, Adaaran Club Rannalhi and the five-star Premium All-Inclusive resort of Heritance Aarah.

For UK holidaymakers keen to escape to warmer climates later this year, Aitken Spence is offering extra flexibility and support for all new reservations with their Flexi-cancellation policy for 2020, up to 24 hours prior to arrival and up to 72 hours prior to arrival for those resorts that require seaplane transfers.

To ensure guest safety and peace of mind in the current climate, Aitken Spence has created #SpenceSafe, an update of its measures and initiatives to address heightened health and safety across the property portfolio, in accordance with national and international guidelines to ensure an uninterrupted and enjoyable stay for all.

As part of the group’s #SpenceSafe initiative, each of Aitken Spence Hotels’ resorts in the Maldives will provide reassurance for guest health and safety. Firstly, upon arrival in the Maldives, all guests will be asked to undertake a temperature check prior to boarding their chosen method of transport to an Aitken Spence resort. Guests will then be required to participate in mandatory temperature checks each day of their stay.

Furthermore, sanitising stations will be readily available across all resort properties and social distancing practices will be in place in common areas, including at each resort’s restaurants, pools, and gyms. Amenities will be sanitised prior to check-in and resorts will rest each accommodation unit between stays. Based on the number of guests in-house, the resorts will offer a-la-carte dining instead of buffet meals to promote safety, and to minimise contact, menus will be available by scanning a QR code. For restaurants providing buffet meals, floor markings will be arranged to facilitate compliance with physical distancing and to-go breakfast boxes will be made available for guests preferring to dine in their room. Lastly, all resort facilities and public areas will be cleaned frequently using hospital-grade disinfectants, following a rigorous cleaning protocol.

Speaking on the reopening of Aitken Spence’s Maldives resorts, Susith Jayawickrama, Joint Managing Director of Aitken Spence Hotels, said: “Following a difficult few months for us all, we are delighted to announce that five of our Maldives resorts will reopen to guests by 1st September 2020; with one resort already open to guests. In line with national guidelines, our new #SpenceSafe initiative will ensure each resort follows specific procedures on a daily basis to ensure the health and safety of both our guests and also our staff.”

