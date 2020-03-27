AIA limits entry to Gan over COVID-19 concerns

Addu International Airport (AIA) on Thursday announced its decision to limit entry to Gan, as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release by AIA, with flight movements to Gan Aiport reduced to a minimum, Gan will henceforth be closed to the general public from 1800 hours till 0600 hours, as an additional safety measure.

AIA stated that airport guards will be stationed at the entry point to Gan located at the roundabout near Gan Police station. While the entry point will be closed with a drop-arm barrier, the checkpoint will be manned and monitored by guards during the closed hours.

Limited entry will be allowed as follows:

– During flight hours: 30 mins before check-in and 30 mins after departure (passengers and those accompanying them)

– Workers/Employees at t airport and other, who are reporting to duty (cardholders)

– Those who have temporary residency (rented rooms) in Gan, and hotel guests. (If you do not have an access/security card, you must identify yourself to the security personnel on duty)

Although barriers will remain open between 0600 hours and 1800 hours, AIA urged against holding public gatherings and carrying out other leisure activities in Gan as long as the Public Health Emergency remains in effect.

The Public Health Emergency was declared for a period of 30 days on March 12, under the Public Health Act.

The World Health Organization has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The novel coronavirus has infected more than 530,000 and claimed over 24,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 124,000 have recovered.

The Maldives now has 14 confirmed and five active cases of COVID-19, with a total of nine recoveries. The first case of a local being tested positive was announced by HPA on Friday. Apart from this single case, only tourists and resort employees have confirmed infections in the Maldives.

