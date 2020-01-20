Ahaana looks like a mermaid, Maldives vacay pics go viral

Mollywood star Ahaana Krishna’s pics from Maldives trip have been winning hearts on social media. The actress who is currently holidaying in the Maldives has been treating her Instagram followers with stunning pics.

Now, Ahaana’s latest pic in which she poses like a mermaid has been trending on Instagram. Within an hour, this photo crossed 76k likes.

“Hello I’m Ahaana and I’m a Mermaid,” Ahaana captioned the pic. In the picture, half her body is above water and the other half under ocean water. She is seen in black and red attire.

The Luca actress, who noted the Maldives as her dream destination, was seen slaying in stylish outfits while enjoying the trip.

Ahaana is having a great time with her sisters Diya Ishani and friend Rhea Najam in the Maldives. The team of girls headed to the Maldives on Friday.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Sunny Wayne starrer ‘Pidikittappulli’.

