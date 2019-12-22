Agreement for scholarship opportunities signed by govt.

Ministry of Higher Education and a Sri Lankan college named Technological Campus has signed an agreement to provide Maldivians with scholarship opportunities.

The agreement was signed by Fathimath Hilmee, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Founder and CEO of Technological Campus Ranjith G Rubasinghe. Under the agreement, two scholarship opportunities will be provided for Maldivians from the college.

The college runs undergraduate to Masters’s level programs in Engineering, Computer Science and Business.

Ministry of Higher Education introduced a corporate scholarship scheme to increase scholarship opportunities for Maldivian students. The scheme aims to provide funding for Maldivian students abroad through corporate partners. The scheme is taken part by several distinguished companies.

