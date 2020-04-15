Agility, Chapman rush MRI, CT scan machines to Maldives

Agility teamed up with Chapman Freeborn Airchartering to deliver CT scan and MRI machines to Malé, capital of the Maldives. The Ministry of Health in the Maldives ordered approximately 41 tons of cargo consisting of MRI, CT scan machines and other health equipment for distribution to four different hospitals across the chain of islands and atolls that make up the nation.

Agility airlifted the cargo into Dubai from various locations in the USA, China, France, Japan and India. The seamless movement of more than 287 pieces from five countries into Dubai was a challenge, especially when the availability of flights and space became limited due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Agility worked with Chapman Freeborn and chartered a B747 freighter from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. Using B747 aircraft provided significant cost savings when compared with alternatives such as the Antonov An124 or the smaller Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft, which would have required three separate flights.

Satish Lakkaraju, the chief commercial officer of Agility India, said: “From the countries of origin to the consolidation point in Dubai and to the final destination in Male, we were pleased to have such talented people working on this global project. We knew how vitally important this equipment is to the health of the people in the Maldives. We thank our Agility Dubai team and our trusted global partner, Chapman Freeborn, for expertly handling all challenges that arose. The timely execution of this shipment is another example of Agility’s commitment to patient safety.”

Vikas Chaturvedi, Chapman Freeborn’s Dubai commercial manager-cargo, said: “Once again we’re very proud to have successfully executed another charter flight to the Maldives on behalf of Agility. Transporting this type of medical equipment on short notice requires careful planning and close attention to detail. Our strength is the global aviation professionals working with Agility and Chapman Freeborn. We want to thank our partners and colleagues Afsar Ali and Ayshil Chandra for their valuable support.”

