ADK Hospital carries out COVID-19 testing for MVR 675

National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) disclosed late Tuesday that privately-run ADK Hospital carries out COVID-19 testing at a rate of MVR 675.

Speaking at NEOC’s daily virtual press briefing, President’s Office’s Communications Undersecretary Mabrouq Abdul Aziz stated that samples taken by the Health Protection Agency (HPA) are tested at ADK’s laboratory.

He stated that ADK Hospital sends invoices to state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH) upon which authorities settle the payments.

ADK Hospital commenced virus testing with its own PCR machine in late May, as a move to aid the government by increasing testing capacity for COVID-19.

Presently, the hospital conducts over 500 tests on a daily basis.

Previously COVID-19 testing was only carried out at IGMH and Maldives Police Service’s forensic department. Both have the capacity to generate results for 400 samples per day, however, the government announced aims to raise this number to 1,000.

Presently, Maldives records 1,841 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,226 active cases, 608 recoveries and seven fatalities.

The World Health Organization has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 6.4 million people and claimed over 382,400 lives around the world. However, 3 million people have recovered from the infection.

