ADFD hosts Maldivian envoy, discusses investment cooperation

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2020 (WAM) — Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, has met today at the Fund’s headquarters Aminath Shabeena, Ambassador of the Maldives to the UAE.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them through cooperation between the Fund and the Maldivian government on developmental investment.

Underlining the already close relations, Al Suwaidi said that the Fund had financed many developments and investment projects which helped the country to overcome pressing challenges and achieve socio-economic prosperity. He added that the visit reflected the keenness of both on joint coordination and economic cooperation and that the Fund looked forward to increasing its share of investment in the Maldives in all fields.

Shabeena reflected on the distinguished relations between the Maldives and the UAE, highlighting the role that ADFD played in supporting development and investment projects in her country. She stressed the importance of enhancing investment cooperation with the Fund owing to the attractive and stable environment the Maldives offered for foreign investment.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director-General of the Fund; Mohammed Faisal, Deputy Ambassador of the Maldives to the UAE; and other officials from both sides also attended the meeting.

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development ventured into the Maldives in 1978 with the funding of development projects worth about AED750 million. They covered strategic sectors such as housing, transport and energy. In 2018, the Fund subscribed to bonds issued by the Maldivian government worth AED370 million (US$100 million) to support the country’s development strategy by enabling it to increase spending on development projects.

