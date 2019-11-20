Addu Equatorial Hospital launches consultation services

The new hospital in Addu City, Addu Equatorial Hospital, on Wednesday, opened its doors to doors to patients by offering select services.

The Hithadhoo Regional Hospital, which is scheduled to be put out of service once the Addu Equatorial Hospital is officially opened, announced 10 of its services have been transferred to the new hospital, along with consultations with specialist doctors in the 10 fields.

They are:

Dermatologists

Dentists

Radiologists

Psychiatrists

Paediatricians

Orthopaedics

Gynaecologists

ENT specialists

Surgeons

General physicians

Medical checkup services have also been transferred out to the Addu Equatorial Hospital.

However, the Hithadhoo Regional Hospital continues to provide ophthalmologist services, internal medicine services and emergency medical services out of its own facility.

Hithadhoo Regional Hospital’s general physicians will be available at the Addu Equatorial Hospital from 8 am to 4 pm, and at the Hithadhoo Regional Hospital from 4 pm to 10 pm.

The Addu Equatorial Hospital is a 100-bed tertiary hospital converted to out of the Addu Equatorial Center.

Health Ministry had previously planned to inaugurate OPD services and several diagnostic services including laboratory, radiology, CT scan, x-ray, mammogram and bone density metric services at the Addu Equatorial Hospital on December 15. However, the inauguration of the services was postponed indefinitely due to failure in setting up the arrangements in time.

The President’s Office had announced the decision to transfer all existing services at the Hithadhoo Regional Hospital to the Addu Equatorial Hospital, along with all its employees, assets and resources on December 30.

