Adaaran Resorts Maldives beckons GCC tourists

GCC travellers looking for a change of scene can plan a holiday at Maldives’ three Adaaran Resorts, which have re-opened this month, and another one launching next month.

With GCC airlines increasing their flights to The Maldives, this ‘self-isolated’ destination is ideal for a relaxed holiday not too far away from home, a release said.

Nestled in the pristine waters of the Indian Ocean, Adaaran Resorts are known for their Maldivian tradition, hospitality and generous all-inclusive offerings. Operated and managed by the Sri Lankan hospitality group, Aitken Spence Hotels, the Adaaran Resorts are ideal for couples, families and groups of friends.

They have also enhanced their Covid safety measures in line with the local and international recommendations ensuring utmost safety for the guests.

Just a 15-minute ride by speedboat from Maldives International Airport, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo is located in the south of Male and features 50 water villas.

Boasting the first water villa in the Maldives, its very own exotic house reef and the ideal location (just five minutes away from Crossroads Maldives), Adaaran Prestige Vadoo is perfect for couples looking for adventure and families looking for privacy and comfort, the release said.

Guests booking at Adaaran Prestige Vadoo can choose from one of the three water villa categories, all including a private pool, jacuzzi and butler service. A three-night all-inclusive package along with transfers to Adaaran Prestige Vadoo, starts from $2,415 on double sharing basis.

