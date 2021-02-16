Actress Sakshi Malik Of ‘Bom Diggy’ Fame Gives Major Wanderlust With Sexy Bikini Photos From Maldives Vacation

Actress-model Sakhi Malik is missing her Maldives vacation. She is best known for starring in the song “Bom Diggy Diggy” in “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.” (Image: Instagram)
She posted a series of three photos with the caption: “Should I visit the Maldives again or wait for Euro to reopen??” (Image: Instagram)
Sakshi had visited the Maldives with her boyfriend Santul Katahra. (Image: Instagram)
While Sakshi decides on her next vacation, take a look at her postcard-like entries from her holiday in the Maldives. (Image: Instagram)
She stuns in a blue bikini. (Image: Instagram)
Sakshi enjoys the blue ocean with open arms. (Image: Instagram)
Sakshi enjoying her breakfast spread in the pool. (Image: Instagram)
Just lazing around amid blue waters. (Image: Instagram)
Another day, another blue bikini. (Image: Instagram)
Sakshi takes in the majestic view. (Image: Instagram)
Sakshi marvels at the sunset dressed in a pink two-piece. (Image: Instagram)
Her gorgeous curves on display. (Image: Instagram)
Sakshi posing at her oceanside villa. (Image: Instagram)
Sakshi Malik poses by her bathtub overlooking the ocean. (Image: Instagram)
