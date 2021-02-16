Celebrity Tourism

Actress Sakshi Malik Of ‘Bom Diggy’ Fame Gives Major Wanderlust With Sexy Bikini Photos From Maldives Vacation

2 days ago
Actress-model Sakhi Malik is missing her Maldives vacation. She is best known for starring in the song

She posted a series of three photos with the caption:

Sakshi had visited Maldives with her boyfriend Santul Katahra. (Image: Instagram)

While Sakshi decides on her next vacation, take a look at her postcard-like entries from her holiday in Maldives. (Image: Instagram)

She stuns in a blue bikini. (Image: Instagram)

Sakshi enjoys the blue ocean with open arms. (Image: Instagram)

Sakshi enjoying her breakfast spread in the pool. (Image: Instagram)

Just lazing around amid blue waters. (Image: Instagram)

Another day, another blue bikini. (Image: Instagram)

Sakshi takes in the majestic view. (Image: Instagram)

Sakshi marvels at the sunset dressed in a pink two-piece. (Image: Instagram)

Her gorgeous curves on display. (Image: Instagram)

Sakshi posing at her oceanside villa. (Image: Instagram)

Sakshi Malik poses by her bathtub overlooking the ocean. (Image: Instagram)

