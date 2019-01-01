Actress Dalljiet Kaur Is In Maldives For Work And It Looks Like A Vacation

Dalljiet has been sharing pics of her work diaries from the Maldives

She checked into the Maldives last week

Dalljiet has turned her Instagram into Maldives album

Actress Dalljiet Kaur is in the Maldives for work and it looks like a vacation! The 37-year-old actress, who underwent a massive transformation a few years ago, is in the beach destination for her work schedule, as she mentioned in the hashtags of her Instagram posts. Dalljiet, who checked into the Maldives last week, has turned her Instagram into a Maldives album. Each of her beach-special photos come with words of gratitude and motivation. “Everything happened for a reason… so embrace everything that happens in your life,” she wrote for a recent entry from the Maldives, while for another, she added: “Let’s begin the day with kindness in our heart and love in our soul!”

Let’s flip through the pages of Dalljiet Kaur’s Maldives trip:

In 2015, Dalljiet featured in headlines when she filed for divorce from Shaleen Bhanot alleging abuse. Her son Jayden often features in her Instagram posts. In an interview with news agency IANS in 2018, Dalljiet said: “When things were falling apart (between Shaleen and I), there were a lot of women who said ‘Single mother? There will be men chasing you, you will have a terrible life and whoever will come, will not be able to take care of Jayden’. They just gave me a picture of a suicide… like ‘your life is gone’. Yes, things went wrong. Yes, I probably made the mistake of choosing something or someone… But it is okay. I am okay to say that things went wrong and I am okay to say today I am figuring it out.”

Dalljiet Kaur briefly participated in Bigg Boss 13 when it started last year. Dalljiet Kaur began her journey as an actress with TV show Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan in 2005 and the same year she also featured in Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai. She got her first lead role in Kulvaddhu which aired from 2006 to 2007. She also starred in shows like Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Kaala Teekaand Swaragini.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :