Ace Aviation Services Maldives and Ace Travels Maldives concludes customer service training programs

Ace Aviation Services Maldives, the General Sales Agent for Sri Lankan Airlines in the Maldives along with its sister company Ace Travels Maldives has concluded a 2-day customer service training on 3-4 January 2020.

The program was conducted to help employees explore how to integrate the company’s mission, vision and customer service delivery, and create the necessary alignment between all essential players to achieve enhanced results. These include better customer experiences, improved customer satisfaction, and a more positive image of both the companies.

Around 65 employees participated in the 2-day training program conducted in conjunction with HR Maldives.

“Our new year resolution is to enhance better customer service and bring excellent customer retention experiences, and in order to make this happen, we conducted this advance customer service program with the beginning of the new year.” said Roshan Madurawala, Country Manager for Ace Aviation Services Maldives and Ace Travels Maldives.

“We also look forward continuing these training for staff every month with the intention to maximize the best customer service experiences we could offer our clientele” he further added.

Ace Travels Maldives, is a leading Travel Company in The Maldives. Since its inception in 2002, Ace Travels Maldives has played an important role in catering to the travel needs supporting the expanding Tourism in the Maldives. Ace Travels Maldives and Ace Aviation Services is a Joint Venture between Inner Maldives Holidays and Aitken Spence Travels, Sri Lanka.

Ace Aviation Services Maldives is the General Sales Agent for SriLankan Airlines in the Maldives. The airline operates daily flights to Colombo with smooth connections to over 53 destinations worldwide, providing passenger and Cargo services.

The company also bagged 2019 South Asia Travel Awards (SATA) for the Leading Airline GSA award in the Maldives, and for the third consecutive year.

