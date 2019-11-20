Academic new year commences with 73,000 students

The academic new year for 2020 in the Maldives has commenced with more than 73,000 students.

Education Ministry stated that 73,067 students will be studying in different schools across the country. The Ministry also stated that out of the 212 government schools, 150 schools will be operating in a single session.

The morning sessions in schools began at 7:30 in the morning. As the new school year begins after more than a month and a half of holidays, cabinet ministers decided today to visit more than 19 atolls across the country to encourage and congratulate students for the new year.

A tweet by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on the occasion wished students across the country with the best of luck for the academic year. Education Minister Dr Aishath Ali also tweeted that she was praying for the academic year to be one filled with good blessings, while vice president Faisal Naseem tweeted for the year to be one filled with shining success.

The government-sponsored breakfast program for students was also commenced along with the new academic year today.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Sun.mv