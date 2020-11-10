Abu Dhabi updates green list of countries cleared for no quarantine on arrival Australia, the Maldives and more added to the list

Abu Dhabi has updated its green list of countries permitted to travel to the city.

Passengers travelling from countries on the green list do not need to quarantine on arrival in the UAE capital.

All incoming passengers will still be required to undergo a PCR test on arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

The green list is updated regularly and changes based on the health measures and safety in countries of origin.

Updated on Tuesday, January 26, the green list now features 17 countries with some nations being removed from the list and others being added based on recent developments.

Five countries have been removed from the list including Isle of Man, Kuwait, Macao, Sao Tome and Principe and Taipai.

Added to the list are Australia, Falkland Islands, Greenland, Maldives and Singapore.

As of Tuesday, January 26, the full list of green list countries are:

• Australia

• Bahrain

• Brunei

• China

• Falkland Islands

• Greenland

• Hong Kong (SAR)

• Maldives

• Mauritius

• Mongolia

• New Zealand

• Oman

• Qatar

• Saudi Arabia

• Singapore

• St. Kitts and Nevis

• Thailand

