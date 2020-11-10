85m Australian yacht Bold in the Maldives

SilverYacht’s 85m flagship Bold in the Maldives

The 85-metre Australian yacht Bold has been spending the winter season in the Maldives, seen here perfectly set up for a day of watersports fun. Built by SilverYachts, the yacht’s distinguishing exterior is by designer Espen Øino who created a unique glass-enclosed loft on the upper deck that covers over 300 square metres of interior space. The modern interior is built to accommodate up to 16 overnight guests in eight luxurious staterooms on the main deck and can carry up to 96 passengers while cruising thanks to Bold’s PYC build specifications. Complete with two helicopter landing pads, two 9.5-metre Rupert Marine tenders and an autonomous range of 5,500 nm, Bold is the perfect adventure partner. Read more about this exciting yacht in our onboard feature here.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News