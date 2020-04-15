77 Bangladeshis to return from Maldives

Maldives government has previously informed they will send back 1,500 Bangladesh nationals while some of them have already returned

77 Bangladesh nationals are scheduled to return home from the Maldives by a special aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force on Sunday.

Bangladesh High Commission in the Maldives on Saturday published a list of Bangladeshis who will return home on the special flight.

The Commission has been regularly publishing lists of Bangladeshis initially selected for returning home.

Earlier, the president of Maldives informed the Bangladesh government that they will send back 1,500 Bangladesh nationals. Some of them have already returned home.

