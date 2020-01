A female tourist has died in a diving excursion off A. A. Maalhos.

The tourist has been identified by the police as a 71-year-old German woman.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident was reported by the safari which the woman had been on at approximately 8:45 am this Sunday.

She had already been deceased when taken to the Maalhos Health Center.

The case is under investigation by the police.

