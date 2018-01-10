6 districts of Kulhudhuffushi announced

Elections Commission has announced the districts for the upcoming local council elections in the most recent island to be designated as a city in the Maldives, H. Dh. Kulhudhuffushi.

The EC also announced the result of a draw that would allocate two of the six seats from Kulhudhuffushi for women councillors under the recent amendment to the Decentralization Act.

The announcement was made at a ceremony held in the Commission last night.

The six districts of Kulhudhuffushi are as follows.

District of North Kulhudhuffushi – Population: 1678

District of North-West Kulhudhuffushi – Population: 1665

District of North-Central Kulhudhuffushi – Population: 1752

District of South-Central Kulhudhuffushi – Population: 1732

District of South-West Kulhudhuffushi – Population: 1736

District of South East Kulhudhuffushi – Population: 1647

The two districts of the city designated for women councillors selected by a draw are:

District of North-Central Kulhudhuffushi

District of South-Central Kulhudhuffushi

Kulhudhuffushi was given the status of a city by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in an announcement on December 31, 2019. Kulhudhuffushi has a population of 10,210 according to the Elections Commission.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Sun.mv