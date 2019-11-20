5 foreigners arrested for prostitution

Five foreigners have been arrested for prostitution in an operation by police.

They were arrested around 20:45 Friday from a house in the Galolhu district.

“Five people were arrested from daily rent rooms in a house in Galolhu.” said a Police media official.

The arrested include three Bangladeshi men as well as one woman from Thailand and one woman from Sri Lanka. The Criminal Court which ordered the custody of four of the five has revealed information regarding the four.

The court ordered the detention of two men aged 39 and 37 from Bangladesh. The woman from Thailand was aged 32 while the woman from Sri Lanka was aged 35. The 37-year old Bangladeshi national was living in STO staff quarters while the 39-year old was living in H. Etherevari. The two women were living in G. Ran Alige.

The 37-year old Bangladeshi man was ordered for 10 days in custody while the remaining three were ordered for seven days.

