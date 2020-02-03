4th Edition of Corporate Maldives GOLD 100 GALA Concludes Successfully

The 4th edition of Corporate Maldives GOLD 100 Gala was held at Dharubaaruge on 25th February 2020. It was attended by over 200 top-level executives from the leading companies of Maldives, along with VIP guests. Chief Guest Honorable Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Finance, greeted the distinguished gathering of businesspersons and industry giants of Maldives.

The “GOLD 100 GALA” is the most prestigious and exclusive invite-only business networking event in the Maldives. The leading 100 companies awarded at the event were selected in consultation with an independent audit firm in the Maldives. These 100 companies were selected from among over 13,500 companies registered in the country and were presented with special awards in recognition of their exemplary work and success. The list is not a ranking of businesses, and as such is published in alphabetical order. The selection process was based on criteria ranging from the scale of operation, success, and innovativeness to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, and of course, compliance with Maldivian laws. The GOLD 100 magazine will be distributed to all businesses in the Maldives and also displayed at leading international trade fairs.

A special speech was given by the CEO and MD of Bank of Maldives, Mr Timothy Sawyer.

The 4th issue of Corporate Maldives GOLD 100 magazine was unveiled at the event, launched by Chief Guest Finance Minister Honorable Ibrahim Ameer, CEO and MD of Bank of Maldives, Mr Timothy Sawyer, and Chief Executive Officer of Maldives Getaways, Dr Hussain Sunny Umar. The magazine contains the listing of the leading businesses in the Maldives, the GOLD 100, categorized by industry with company profiles and other up-to-date information.

As in the previous three years, the Lifetime Achievement Awards were also presented during the GOLD 100 Gala 2019 to two legends of the business community in the Maldives: Mr Salah Shihab (Founder and Managing Director of Voyages Maldives) and Mr Abdul Rasheed (Founder and Chairman of RCC Constructions). On behalf of late Mr Abdul Rasheed, his son retired colonel Mohamed Nazim.

The Corporate Governance Award – an initiative of Capital Market Development Authority, Maldives Stock Exchange, and Corporate Maldives, was also awarded for the second time at the Gala. The Award was presented in three categories and was given away by the CMDA Acting CEO Ms Fathimath Abdulla Kamaaludhin. In the listed category STO got the award, in the non-listed company category Allied Insurance got the award. STELCO was awarded in the third category State-owned enterprises, which was introduced this year.

GOLD 100 GALA Partners are Bank of Maldives PLC as the Platinum Partner and Gold partners are Dhivehi Insurance, Symphony, M7, Ace Travels, Ooredoo, AS Marine, MTCC, Hawk, Object, and JAAH.

The event concluded with a dinner and music, giving attendees the time to network, and engage in new business contacts.

“GOLD 100” is the first initiative of its kind in the Maldives which provided a listing, categorized by industry, along with profiles of the leading 100 businesses in the country. The GOLD 100 Gala is a highly exclusive networking event for the top executives in the Maldives to introduce, interact and mingle and form new business relationships. The major objective of GOLD 100 and GOLD 100 Gala is to distinguish and appreciate the work done by prolific leaders of the business community in the Maldives.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives