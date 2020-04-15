49 people from Thiruvananthapuram return to Maldives

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 11 (ANI): A group of 49 people from Thiruvananthapuram returned to the Maldives on Monday amid lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19.

They boarded a special flight from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 12:10 pm.

A medical team comprising six doctors and eight health inspectors screened passengers at the airport. No one had any symptoms during thermal screening.

Meanwhile, a special flight was operated to Bahrain with 96 passengers at 2:15 pm from Thiruvananthapuram airport. The passengers were Keralites who have resident visas in Bahrain.

