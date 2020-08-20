46 Maldivians travel to India for medical treatment

National healthcare scheme ‘Aasandha’, on Thursday, revealed that 46 Maldivians were sent to Cochin, India for advanced medical treatment.

According to Aasandha, the flight departed at approximately 1615 hrs, carrying 18 patients,18 caretakers and four medical professionals.

Despite the neighbouring country’s ongoing border closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government has permitted travel for Maldivian patients requiring critical care unavailable in the Maldives.

The arrangement, introduced for individuals in need of critical care which is unavailable in the Maldives, was finalised following discussions between Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid and Ambassador of India to Maldives Sunjay Sudhir.

In compliance with India’s health protection guidelines, passengers on the flight are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period upon arrival. Individuals are also tested for COVID-19 two days prior to their departure to India.

This is the fifth batch of Maldivians to travel to India for medical purposes, with a total of 331 individuals granted entry into the country till date.

