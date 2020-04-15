43 Pakistanis repatriated from Maldives

Pakistan Embassy revealed that 43 Pakistani nationals were repatriated from the Maldives on Wednesday.

As per the embassy, these individuals were taken back to Pakistan via a flight from Sri Lankan Airlines.

The Pakistan Embassy provided the travellers with face masks, gloves and sanitizers ahead of their trip.

Further, the Pakistani officials expressed their gratitude towards the Maldivian government as well as Sri Lanka for providing assistance in repatriating their citizens.

Alhamdolilah! 43 🇵🇰nationals in🇲🇻 repatriated by 🇱🇰 Spl flight today.We pay gratitude to 🇲🇻GoM, Sri Lankan ✈️& GoP🇵🇰 for all facilitation extended in repatriation. Wishing a blessed travel to all, who r on way to their homeland. @MoFAmv @flysrilankan @YusufMoeed @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/xsKvEe8DtX — Pakistan in Maldives (@PakistaninMale) May 13, 2020

Multiple countries have been arranging flights in order to bring back their citizens stranded in the Maldives due to the lockdown enforced to tackle the global pandemic COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Maldives has also been working with other countries to extract locals stranded abroad and has successfully repatriated people from several countries including Sri Lanka, India, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

On March 12, 2020, the World Health Organization classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. At present, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 4.5 million people and claimed over 303,500 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 1.7 million people have recovered.

