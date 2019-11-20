3-yr old tested positive for measles, vaccines not administered

The suspected measles case reported in the Maldives was tested as positive according to the Health Protection Agency (HPA).

According to the HPA, the victim is a three-year-old child living in the Male’ city region, who was at first reported for suspected measles on January 8, 2020. HPA also stated that the child had not been administered the required vaccine doses for nine months and 18 months by the health agencies in the country.

The child was treated at IGMH and was later released in good health after ensuring that there was no risk of the disease spreading.

HPA stated that an investigation was opened when the case was reported and the agency also found the people who were in contact with the child during the timeframe where a perceived risk of spreading the disease had existed. HPA arranged vaccinations for the people who were in contact with the child during this time due to a risk that the vaccine doses were not administered to these people.

A highly contagious disease, measles can spread to others through coughing and sneezing and contact through bodily fluids. The disease can be spread from an infected person to another who has not administered both doses of the vaccines, according to HPA.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Fever.

Dry cough.

Runny nose.

Sore throat.

Inflamed eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots with bluish-white centres

HPA also publicized the locations visited by the child in the timeframe for the disease to spread in the reported case.

The locations and timings are:

Hulhumale’ Hospital (January 4, 2020, 20:00-23:00)

Hulhumale’ Hospital (January 5, 2020, 17:00-21:00)

Senahiya (January 6, 2020, 19:00-22:00)

Hulhumale’ Hospital (January 7-8, 2020, 19:00-02:00)

Treetop Hospital (January 8, 2020, 11:30-13:30)

Hulhumale’ Central Park and the café’s in the surrounding vicinity (January 1-9, 2020)

HPA requested those who have not administered the vaccine shots and visited these areas on these dates and times to consult with a doctor if symptoms start appearing. HPA also requested for suspected cases to consult with IGMH’s triage, call 1417 for Hulhumale’ Hospital, or visit the nearest health centre or hospital of an island for medical care.

The confirmed case was recognized through the measles and rubella surveillance system established in the country, according to the HPA. Under this system, patients showing symptoms would be tested for rubella and measles. A total of 66 people were tested for the diseases in 2019.

Two Maldivians living abroad were infected with measles in 2017 and 2018 and HPA noted that there was a risk of the disease spreading in the country since it is visited by a lot of people from different countries around the world.

The best way to deter the spread of the disease was to administer the required vaccine shots, which would extremely reduce the risk of being infected by the disease. HPA called on the community to pay caution on administering these vaccine shots.

The Maldives was designated by the World Health Organization as a measles free country in 2017 and along with Bhutan became one of the first two countries in the region to achieve this.

Vaccinations in the Maldives were commenced in 1976 to prevent infectious diseases from being spread to infants. Measles vaccination in the country was started in 1983.

