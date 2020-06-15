28 Maldivians travel to India for medical treatment

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday, announced that 28 Maldivians had departed to neighbouring India to undergo advanced medical treatment.

In compliance with India’s health protection guidelines, passengers on the flight are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period, upon arrival to the country.

Although 37 individuals were previously granted entry, the number was reduced to 28 due to various complications.

A pandemic cannot come between the strong people-to-people connect between #India & the #Maldives. If anything, it has brought us closer.

We are very happy for the Maldivian patients who will receive advanced medical treatment in India. @MoFAmv @abdulla_shahid https://t.co/iQtDGGzrls — India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) June 30, 2020

The Indian High Commission in Maldives confirmed Tuesday that the patients have safely made landfall in Kochin. A number of them are cancer patients that require radiation treatment.

Two doctors and five nurses also accompanied the patients, for the purpose of providing emergency assistance, according to Aasandha.

The initiative marks the first instance India has granted foreign nationals entry into the country, as borders remain closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The High Commission noted that a special waiver was granted for the travel of these patients, in view of the close people-to-people relations between India and Maldives.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry further revealed that the Maldivian flight which carried the patients will return with 85 Maldivians onboard, who were stranded in Kochin and Trivandrum due to the pandemic.

As per Aasandha, there are approximately 200 Maldivians in need of medical treatment outside the Maldives, include patients seeking treatment for cancer, heart diseases and various other conditions.

Moreover, the company stated that roughly 50 individuals were shortlisted for the second flight organized by the two governments.

