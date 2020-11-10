2 Search continues for missing tourist from InterContinental Maldives

The Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) has confirmed that search is still ongoing for the female tourist staying at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort in Raa Atoll reported missing on Saturday night.

She is to have gone missing heart the while snorkelling alone near the resort. MNDF revealed that they were still operating in Raa Atoll to look for the missing tourist, and described their efforts to search the land and sea area around where the woman went missing near the Maamunagau Resort. The incident was reported to MNDF at 8:58 pm on Saturday, and the tourist has yet to be found.

According to a tweet posted on Sunday, MNDF divers had searched 72,000sqm in the water near where the guest is presumed to have gone missing, with the national defence force’s Dornier flight having covered 275sqm of airspace as search efforts continue. MNDF Coast Guard revealed that the tourist was last seen wearing black swimming gear with a pattern of red flowers. MNDF has requested assistance from sea vessels travelling through the area and those on nearby islands in finding information about the missing tourists. MNDF encourages all to contact the Coast Guards hotline number at 191 with information about the tourist, who went missing while snorkelling alone near the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort in Raa Atoll on Saturday. MNDF has not disclosed the nationality of the missing woman. Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News