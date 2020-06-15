179-Sri-Lankans-return-from-Maldives

More Sri Lankans who had been stranded in the Maldives have returned to the island today (29).

The SriLankan Airlines charter flight carrying 179 Sri Lankans arrived from the Male Airport.

The passengers who arrived at the Mattala International Airport were subjected to PCR testing at the airport premises.

They will be temporarily stationed at hotels near the airport until the results of the tests are in.

