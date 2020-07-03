157 Bangladeshi citizens return from Maldives

A total of 157 Bangladeshi citizens, stranded in the Maldives for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, returned home on a special flight of the US-Bangla Airlines this evening.

“The special flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 6:00 pm,” said Kamrul Islam, spokesperson of US-Bangla Airlines.

The US-Bangla operated the special flight in collaboration with the governments of Bangladesh and the Maldives, he added.

The airline has previously repatriated many Bangladeshis to Dhaka from India, Malaysia, UAE and France.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :