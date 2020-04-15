Business Tourism

136m superyacht Flying Fox in the Maldives

11 hours ago
Add Comment
11 Views
1 min read

Currently exploring the countless islands of the Maldives in the Indian Ocean is the 136-metre superyacht Flying Fox, built by Lürssen and delivered in 2019. As the largest motor yacht available for charter in the world through ImperialFlying Fox features an impressive array of guest-pleasing amenities on board. Her world-class wellness centre is spread across two decks and includes a cryosauna, hydro bath and wet massage treatment area. An impressive watersports centre in her aft section provides endless hours of fun at anchor with a fleet of tenders, jet skis and just about every type of water toy imaginable. For a full tour of the yacht’s features and design cues by Espen Øino and Mark Berryman, read our onboard tour of Flying Fox here.

 

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News

You may also like

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of