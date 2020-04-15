136m superyacht Flying Fox in the Maldives

Currently exploring the countless islands of the Maldives in the Indian Ocean is the 136-metre superyacht Flying Fox, built by Lürssen and delivered in 2019. As the largest motor yacht available for charter in the world through Imperial, Flying Fox features an impressive array of guest-pleasing amenities on board. Her world-class wellness centre is spread across two decks and includes a cryosauna, hydro bath and wet massage treatment area. An impressive watersports centre in her aft section provides endless hours of fun at anchor with a fleet of tenders, jet skis and just about every type of water toy imaginable. For a full tour of the yacht’s features and design cues by Espen Øino and Mark Berryman, read our onboard tour of Flying Fox here.

