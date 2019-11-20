1364 forms received by candidates for MDP party primaries

Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) has announced that it received 1364 forms for the party’s primary for the local council election.

The deadline for applications expired on Friday, 21:00 and the primary will be held on January 31, 2020.

The vice-chair of the elections committee of MDP and North Henveiru MP Ibrahim Muizzu stated that the party had received 1364 forms by candidates for the party primary. The elections can be voted and taken part as a candidate by MDP members who joined the party before the end of last year, according to party regulations.

The deadline to submit complaints about the voter’s list has also expired and the final voter’s list will be published on January 15, 2020. The candidate’s list will be published on January 13, 2020.

The local council elections will be held on April 4, 2020, and will have 33 per cent of council seats allocated for women, according to a recent amendment to the Decentralization Act.

