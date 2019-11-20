107 to contest for city councilor seats in MDP primary

107 potential candidates applied for the MDP ticket for city councillor seats in the upcoming local council elections.

The candidates will be selected in the MDP primary to be held on January 31, 2020. Applications for all districts except Kulhudhuffushi city are now closed.

48 candidates will be competing for the 19 seats on the Male’ city council., while 44 candidates will contest for the 13 seats in Addu city. Seven candidates will be competing for mayor in Male’ city while three will be competing for Addu city mayor. The seven seats of Fuvahmulah city will be completed by 15 with four vying for mayor of the city.

Applications for the primary for Kulhudhuffushi city will expire by January 16, 2020.

The districts for the most recently designated city in the country are as follows.

District of North Kulhudhuffushi

District of North-West Kulhudhuffushi

District of North-Central Kulhudhuffushi

District of South-Central Kulhudhuffushi

District of South-West Kulhudhuffushi

District of South East Kulhudhuffushi

The two districts of the city designated for women councillors selected by a draw are:

District of North-Central Kulhudhuffushi

District of South-Central Kulhudhuffushi

Elections Commission has announced that the elections on April 4, will elect 980 councillors out of which 384 seats are guaranteed for women.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Sun.mv