104.8 ISHQ FM launches ‘Mohabbat in Maldives’ campaign

The initiative gives couples a chance to celebrate their love in the Maldives

104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s only romantic radio station, is back with its annual Valentine’s Day campaign. ‘Mohabbat in Maldives’ is a month-long campaign that gives an opportunity to Delhiites and Mumbaikars to win an all-inclusive couple’s holiday to the dream destination Maldives.

The campaign which starts on 5th February will give couples a chance to battle it out through a series of contests centred on music, Bollywood and travel. Two lucky couples – one from Delhi and one from Mumbai will win an all-expense paid romantic getaway to the Maldives.

Speaking about the campaign, Rahul Kumar Shaw – CEO, Television & Radio (104.8 Ishq) – TV Today Network said, “The month of Love is important for us and Ishq FM is the Mecca of romance amongst the radio stations in India. We are happy to announce our third Valentine’s Day campaign – Mohabbat in Maldives. This year, we are giving a chance to couples to go to the Maldives, which has become Bollywood’s favourite holiday destination. With such offerings our endeavour is to stay true to our brand’s commitment of providing innovative and exciting content to our listeners. ”

