10 Maldives resorts under 26k

Just say the word ‘Maldives’, and lagoon villas that cost an arm and a leg come to mind. But the good news is that you can travel to this tropical paradise without burning a hole in your pocket. You may not always find an overwater villa within budget, but remember, beach villas with sand underneath your toes are just as good. We rounded up a list of resorts that are chic yet cheap for your next beach getaway:

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

The Standard Maldives

A 40-minute seaplane ride over jewel-toned waters leads you to this resort that stands out from the other predominantly white-and-beige hotels in the island nation. The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, is full of art and colour, adding to the beach cheer. Pick from one of the 115 overwater villas or beach villas, each with a private lounge deck and plunge pool. During the day snorkel through the healthy house reef, and at night, dance to tribal beats by the bonfire at the beach or on the disco boat with a glass-bottomed dance floor. Doubles from $350 (Rs25,497) for a Lagoon Overwater Villa. Note: The package does not include seaplane transfers. Website.

Bandos Maldives

If a budget-friendly, weekend trip to the Maldives is on your mind, Bandos Maldives might be worth exploring. The resort is just a 10-minute speedboat ride from the airport. The resort features garden, beach and overwater villas. If exploring marine life is topmost on your priority, Bandos curates a range of tours, including snorkelling, night fishing, island hopping, a sunset dolphin cruise, whale shark expeditions and scuba dives. The activities are sure to work up quite an appetite, so it’s a good thing that you have a bunch of restaurants to pick from–the buffet spot, a grill bar, a European and Japanese restaurant and a few bars. Doubles from $206 (Rs15,010), inclusive of breakfast for a Deluxe beachfront room. Website.

Kurumba, Maldives

No matter what time you land, you won’t have to spend hours waiting for a transfer to your hotel. Kurumba Maldives is just 10 minutes away from the airport and their speedboats are available 24×7. The resort has a room for every mood and group. A garden pool villa, beach villa, family villa and a two-bedroom villa that can accommodate upto 8 guests, if you like. A kid’s club means you can slot in some spa time or explore one of the many water sports activities the resort has to offer. When it comes to mealtime, you’ll be spoilt for choice. The resort has eight restaurants that offer Indian, Teppanyaki, Middle Eastern and European cuisine. Doubles from $258 (Rs18,779) for a Superior Room. Website.

Reethi Faru Resort, Maldives

Located in Filaidhoo in Raa Atoll, Reethi Faru is a 40-minute seaplane ride from Malé airport. The island is fringed with 150 villas, across categories, from garden and beach villas (with or without a pool) to water villas and suites perfect for families. Among the six restaurants and five bars, there’s also a spot exclusively for vegetarians and vegans. Bum around at the beach, go snorkelling or diving or workout with a view, and when you’re done, knead those knots out at the spa. Doubles from $223 (Rs16,240) for a garden villa. Website.

Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, Maldives

Dhuni Kolhu lies in Baa Atoll, a 30-minute seaplane ride from Malé airport. The resort falls within a UNESCO biosphere reserve, so the house reef offers some great marine life. Besides snorkelling and diving, Coco Palm also plans excursions to Thulhaadoo, which is known for its lacquer work, a 17-th century craft. If you’re planning a trip with that special someone, Coco Palm is a great choice. From a movie night under the stars to a private island getaway for the day or an overnight stay, the resort knows how to plan a night that screams romantic. Doubles from $362 (Rs26,382) for a beach villa in March and $223 (Rs16,980) for a beach villa in April. Website.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma, Maldives

A 45-minute seaplane ride from Malé airport, Holiday Inn is ideal for a family getaway. Children below the age of 12 stay and eat at no additional cost here. Plus, babysitting services and an array of onsite kid’s activities mean you can truly put your feet up without a worry in the world. For your stay, choose between a beach villa or overwater villa. Doubles from $172 (Rs12,535) for a garden view villa. Website.

Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Maldives

Spanning three islands, Sun Siyam Olhuveli is a 45-minute speedboat ride from Malé airport. The property has 14 villas and suites, some on the beach with a pool or jacuzzi, offering sunset views, and ocean villas with or without a pool with sunset views. For food and drinks, there are 11 bars and restaurants. When it comes to exploring the marine life, ride a boat a few minutes away to spot a shipwreck and myriad fish or walk over to the beach to watch manta rays enjoy their plankton dinner. Doubles from $299 (Rs21,742) for a Deluxe Room. Website.

Hotel Riu Atoll 4, Maldives

Hotel Riu Atoll 4 may seem like a world away–it takes a 45-minute seaplane ride to Kudahuvadhoo and then a 15-minute speedboat ride to get here. But it’s got all the trappings of a perfect Maldivian vacation and more–beach and overwater villas, an array of watersports like kayaking, paddle boating, diving, a kids club, spa, an Italian restaurant and steakhouse, and live music. Doubles from Rs24,490. Website.

Gangehi Island Resort & Spa, Maldives

Situated on North Ari Atoll, a 30-minute seaplane ride from Malé airport will drop you off at Gangehi. Stay at a garden villa, beach, or an overwater villa that will lead you to myriads of fish. The resort’s home reef is teeming with marine life and a snorkelling guide takes you around to explore at no extra charge. When you’re exhausted from all the activities, unwind at the spa and feast on Thai or Italian food at the two speciality restaurants at the property. Doubles from $200 (Rs14,000) for a Garden Villa. Website.

Nika Island Resort & Spa, Maldives

A 25-minute seaplane ride from Malé, the resort is located on Kudafolhudoo Island in Ari Atoll. Nika is said to be one of the oldest islands in the Maldives. Before it was converted into a resort, it was used by the local community to grow fruits, trees and repair Dhonis–the traditional boats used by Maldivian fishermen. The resort retains this slice of history with a museum at the property. The dive centre has a great package for beginners with no prior experience and certifications. A short theory lesson and a few exercises to get familiar with the equipment and you’re ready to take the plunge. Nika is designed to cater to big groups with family villas in each category, be it the beach or overwater villas. Doubles from $356 (Rs25,900). Website.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News