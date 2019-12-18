1 arrested for withdrawing money off stolen debit card

A man has been arrested for stealing a debit card and withdrawing money using the stolen card.

According to the police, the debit card belonged to a crew member of a boat which operated in G. A. Kanduhulhudhoo. It had been stolen from his wallet which had been kept inside a bag he used.

The card was reported stolen to the police at 9:08 pm on Monday after MVR 6,000 was withdrawn using the stolen card.

According to the police, it stopped and searched a group of suspects just as they neared the G. A. Vilingili jetty on a dinghy the same night.

The police arrested one suspect, identified only as a 38-year-old male, and found MVR 5,590 in cash believed to have been withdrawn off the stolen card.

They also retrieved the stolen card from underwater.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Sun.mv